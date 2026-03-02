Tracking wind, rain & mtn snow

TODAY: Expect increasing cloud cover, breezy winds and highs in the 60's and 70's across lower lying areas again. RED FLAG WARNINGS have been issued for Huerfano and Las Animas Counties where we will see gustier winds around 25-30 MPH until 7:00 p.m. While Southern Colorado stays dry through Monday night, snow showers will begin spreading across our Northern Mountains.

TUESDAY: An afternoon cold front brings the best chance for showers in Southern Colorado after lunchtime. This system appears to be taking a more northerly track, which will likely limit the amount of rain/snow we end up with in our region. The heaviest rain and snow will stay focused along and north of I-70, with areas south of Hwy 50 unfortunately seeing the least. The best chance for snow outside of the Central Mountains looks to be along the Palmer Divide and around Teller County (<1"). Everything comes to an end by midnight.

EXTENDED: Wednesday and Thursday warm up and dry out with highs back in the 60s and 70s. System #2 moves in late Thursday, once again spreading snow across the High Country first before some of this moisture is expected to spread eastward, impacting those along I-25 and across the Plains Friday as highs drop to the 40's for many. We'll keep you updated on the track and impacts of this second system as we get closer and models become more fine tuned.