House Oversight Committee releases video of Clinton depositions on Epstein

(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee has released video footage of the closed-door depositions of Bill and Hillary Clinton that occurred last week in Chappaqua, New York, as part of the panel’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The former president and secretary of State each faced roughly 4 1/2 hours of questioning from Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Until now, everything that is known about the depositions was shared by people who were in the room.

Bill Clinton denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes during what he said was the pair’s “brief acquaintance.”

Repeatedly, lawmakers showed the former president photos of himself with women from Epstein materials recently released by the Justice Department, asking if he had sex with them. Each time, he told them he did not, two sources familiar with the testimony said.

At one point, the panel homed in on a particularly well-known photo of Bill Clinton in a jacuzzi with a woman, her face redacted. Clinton said he did not know her, and he denied having sex with her, two sources said.

Lawmakers of both parties said Clinton answered every question posed to him, and the former president broadly denied wrongdoing.

The panel inquired about Clinton’s name appearing in the flight logs of Epstein’s plane, and about Epstein’s name appearing in Clinton’s White House visitors logs, two sources familiar with the testimony told CNN.

Clinton voluntarily recounted to the House investigators that now-President Donald Trump told him at a golf tournament in the early 2000s that he had a falling out with Epstein over a land deal, three sources familiar with the testimony told CNN.

Trump said then he was no longer friends with Epstein, Clinton recalled, according to those sources.

In his opening statement, Clinton said that “no matter how many photos you show (him),” it would not change his assertion that he saw nothing wrong and did nothing wrong.

A day earlier, Hillary Clinton stressed she had never met Epstein nor had communications with him and insisted that she had no information about the late convicted sex offender’s criminal activities.

“I don’t know how many times I had to say, ’I did not know Jeffrey Epstein,’” she told reporters last week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

