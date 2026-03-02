Colorado Springs launches ‘K9 Scavenger Hunt’ in local dog parks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation have launched a "K9 Scavenger Hunt" in local dog parks across the city.

The scavenger hunt is from March 2 through March 6, according to the city.

According to the city, participants are tasked with visiting all designated dog parks to answer fun questions about the CSPD K9s. With each correct answer, participants will receive a letter. Once all letters are collected, participants will need to rearrange them to uncover the secret code word.

Below are the directions to the scavenger hunt provided by the city:

Download the answer sheet

Visit each dog park listed below (Does not have to be in order) Cheyenne Meadows Park Palmer Park Rampart Park Antlers Park

Choose the right answer from the multiple-choice questions.

Write the code letter from the correct answer in the space provided in the downloadable worksheet.

After visiting all four dog parks, spell out the secret code to complete the hunt.

Submit your worksheet by emailing it to cspdcommunityrelations@coloradosprings.gov, or you can drop it off at the POC at 705 S. Nevada Ave.

The city says those who complete the hunt will be entered into a random drawing to recieve one of five CSPD K9 Challenge Coins.

