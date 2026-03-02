Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nominated for Best Zoo in North America

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) has been nominated for Best Zoo in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

According to CMZoo, individuals can vote daily for the zoo until 10 a.m. on March 9.

CMZoo has been ranked in the top 10 best zoos in North America for the last 10 years and, in 2025, was named the second-best zoo in this annual contest for the first time.

CMZoo says a vote for them is a vote for your favorite animal and for your community, because a high ranking elevates the entire zoo.

