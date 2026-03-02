Alamosa man wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket at Walmart

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Alamosa resident recently won $1 million dollars from a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a Walmart Supercenter.

According to the Colorado Lottery, Jonathan G. is a cellphone representative, and between sales, he decided to try his luck and bought a $20 ticket.

“I was having a tough sales day and it actually paid off,” he said. “My reaction was total disbelief,” Jonathan told Colorado Lottery.

Courtesy of Colorado Lottery

Jonathan told Colorado Lottery that before his big win, the most he had ever won from a scratch-off was $20.

According to the Colorado Lottery, this win means a lot to his family, who he says had had a tough couple of years, including being jobless and living in a shelter.

“I definitely plan on giving my girlfriend and kids a life that I never thought was possible,” Jonathan said. “A little hope and perseverance and a gift of luck are going to give us a life we have been working very hard to have,” Jonathan told Colorado Lottery.

