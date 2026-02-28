Tonight: Community lantern release honors lives lost in I-25 tragedy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Community members are invited to gather along the Pueblo Riverwalk on Saturday, Feb. 28, for a lantern release honoring those impacted by the recent deadly dust storm on Interstate 25.

Five people were killed and 29 others were injured in the crash. The victims were identified as David Kirscht, Scott Kirscht, Karen Ann Marsh, Thomas Thayer and Mary Sue Thayer.

Sangre de Cristo Community Care is hosting the remembrance event at the Riverwalk’s AMR Confluence Plaza. Lantern pickup begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by a program at 5:15 p.m. Organizers ask attendees to hold their lanterns until the coordinated release at 5:45 p.m.

The event will honor the lives lost, recognize those injured and lift up first responders who responded to the crash. Organizers say the gathering is meant to offer comfort and bring the community together in remembrance.

This article will be updated.