Highlights from every high school playoff basketball game across El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A big upset, sweet dimes and sweeter game-breaking plays. Five local teams played in three 5A boys second-round playoff matchups across El Paso County Friday night. KRDO 13 brings you highlights from all of them.

Fifth-seeded Cheyenne Mountain falls at home in an early playoff upset to Palmer Ridge, 52-51.

Mesa Ridge holds of Falcon at home, 70-63.

Lewis-Palmer cruises to a second-round win over Evergreen, 76-53.

Watch as KRDO13's Bradley Davis brings you highlights from all three games.