Skip to Content
News

Highlights from every high school playoff basketball game across El Paso County

By
today at 10:33 AM
Published 10:32 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A big upset, sweet dimes and sweeter game-breaking plays. Five local teams played in three 5A boys second-round playoff matchups across El Paso County Friday night. KRDO 13 brings you highlights from all of them.

Fifth-seeded Cheyenne Mountain falls at home in an early playoff upset to Palmer Ridge, 52-51.

Mesa Ridge holds of Falcon at home, 70-63.

Lewis-Palmer cruises to a second-round win over Evergreen, 76-53.

Watch as KRDO13's Bradley Davis brings you highlights from all three games.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.