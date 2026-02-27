Resilient shepherd mix looking for a loving home after life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A seven-month-old shepherd mix named Sammy with the El Paso County Canine Rescue will be available for adoption on Feb. 28 after surviving a gunshot wound to the leg and a broken pelvis.

A spokesperson with El Paso County Canine Rescue says that the vet believes Sammy was also hit by a car at some point. However, despite his injuries, the rescue says Sammy's joyful spirit has shone through.

Sammy, along with more than 50 other rescued dogs, will be available for adoption at the PetSmart on 7680 N Academy Blvd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 28.

The rescue says that Sammy is still healing and will require crate rest for four to six weeks as he recovers from his injuries. According to the rescue, they will continue to assist with his follow-up care.

The rescue believes Sammy would do best in a patient, loving home prepared to support his recovery and to give him plenty of cuddles.

“Sammy’s tail wags nonstop when he meets someone new,” said his foster caregiver, Mariam. “He’s eager to explore, give affection, and simply be loved.”

