CPW offers $1 million in grants to reduce human-bear conflicts in local communities

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering $1 million of grant funding for projects that reduce conflicts with bears in local communities.

According to CPW, the grant program focuses on finding solutions to human-bear conflicts that can be replicated in communities throughout the state.

CPW says the funding is distributed through a competitive grant process. CPW confirms the application deadline this year is May 29.

CPW encourages local governments, non-governmental organizations, homeowner associations, community groups, businesses, universities, and individuals to apply for the funding. CPW says applicants can apply for grants ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.

“Living successfully and safely alongside our wildlife is an important part of who we are in Colorado. These grants will help prevent potentially dangerous conflicts between bears and humans, ensuring we all can enjoy Colorado’s high quality of life, especially in our high country. These investments are an important tool to keep us and wildlife safe and prevent property damage,” said Governor Polis.

The grant is intended for communities that want to reduce conflicts but lack the necessary resources, according to CPW.

"Reducing human-bear conflict requires a collective effort, and this grant program serves as a catalyst for that work,” said CPW Grant Manager Travis Long. “We are seeing a real shift in how communities are minimizing bear interactions, using these funds to implement practical, high-impact projects that result in substantial strides for public safety and wildlife conservation alike.”

Click here to apply for the grant.

For questions or application assistance, CPW asks that you contact Manager Travis Long at travis.long@state.co.us.

