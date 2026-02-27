5 things to know for Feb. 27: Clinton depositions, Iran tensions, Anthropic, Stock market, FEMA disaster aid

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Nearly 8,000 images from around the world were submitted for the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2026 competition. In the end, an Australian photographer claimed the top prize for capturing a tender moment of elephant seal pups nuzzling in a rockpool.

1️⃣ Clinton depositions

Former President Bill Clinton is set to be questioned today about his past relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Documents show Clinton rode on Epstein’s private plane 16 times, though he has maintained that his interactions with Epstein took place before the financier’s crimes were exposed. On Thursday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton concluded hours of defiant testimony before the House Oversight Committee, repeatedly saying she had no ties to Epstein or his criminal conduct. She also blasted GOP lawmakers for fixating on her instead of questioning President Donald Trump and others named in the Epstein files. Neither of the Clintons nor Trump has been accused by law enforcement of any criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein.

2️⃣ Iran tensions

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday sought to reassure Americans uneasy about the prospect of the US entering a prolonged conflict in the Middle East, as President Trump weighs whether to take military action against Iran. “The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen,” Vance told The Washington Post. Trump has been briefed on potential military options in Iran, sources say, but it’s unclear whether he would authorize a strike or continue pursuing a diplomatic path as negotiations unfold. The US held talks with Iran in Geneva on Thursday, with some signs of progress but no major breakthrough.

3️⃣ Anthropic

American artificial intelligence company Anthropic has until 5:01 pm ET today to comply with the Pentagon’s demands or risk being designated a “supply chain risk” — a label typically reserved for companies tied to foreign adversaries. The Pentagon, which uses Anthropic’s Claude AI system on its classified networks, wants broad authority to use it for “all lawful purposes.” But Anthropic has two red lines for the Pentagon: no use in autonomous weapons and no mass surveillance of US citizens. The Defense Department claims that it has no interest in using AI for either purpose and that it needs the freedom to use the technology it is licensing. Anthropic, however, said Thursday that it has no intention of dropping its conditions.

4️⃣ Stock market

Technology stocks are no longer driving the market the way they once did. After years of gains fueled by optimism around AI and productivity, the sector has stalled. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite hasn’t hit a record in four months while the S&P 500, which is roughly flat this year, is on track for its worst month since March. At the same time, stocks with less exposure to AI are outperforming. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is less reliant on tech, is up about 3% this year. The shift reflects broader uncertainty on Wall Street over the AI boom as some investors remain wary of how artificial intelligence could disrupt existing business models — and whether massive spending on data centers will generate meaningful returns.

5️⃣ FEMA disaster aid

The Trump administration is releasing more than $5 billion in long-delayed FEMA disaster aid, though several Democratic-led states where the president has clashed with governors will not receive funds, several sources told CNN. States depend on the money for recovery and mitigation, but over $14 billion had been stalled amid strict Homeland Security spending rules. While more than one-third of that backlog is now being released, a handful of states — including California, Illinois, Minnesota and Colorado — are being left out, raising new concerns that the administration is playing politics with critical emergency assistance, the sources said.

Breakfast browse

Warner Bros. Discovery bidding war

Netflix backed out of the bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday, leaving Paramount poised to acquire Warner’s sprawling media portfolio, including CNN.

Savannah Guthrie intends to return to the ‘Today’ show

Savannah Guthrie plans to return to the “Today” show, sources say, though the timing is unclear as she remains focused on the search for her missing mother, Nancy.

Pokémon at 30

Nearly 30 years after Pokémon’s launch, some rare trading cards are fetching millions of dollars, sparking a modern-day collecting frenzy.

Next in line?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently appeared at a military parade with his teenage daughter. Speculation is rising that he could be grooming her as his successor.

Goodbye to the ‘iPad kid’ era

Kids glued to their tablets have become a familiar sight at restaurants. But that norm may be shifting: More parents are embracing hands-on, offline activities for their children, according to Pinterest’s latest Parent Trend Report.

Quiz time

The Milan Cortina Olympics have officially concluded. Which country will host the next Winter Games in 2030?

A. Japan

B. USA

C. Germany

D. France

Weather

And finally…

▶️ He accidentally gained control of 7,000 robot vacuums

CNN’s Clare Duffy spoke with a man who says he accidentally hacked thousands of robot vacuums while trying to connect one to his PlayStation controller — proof that sometimes you really can’t control the controller.

