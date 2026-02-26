Two lanes on southbound I-25 closed near Cimarron Street due to multi-vehicle crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirmed it is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-25.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the crash has closed two lanes just south of Cimarron Street. One northbound lane is also closed.
Drivers should avoid the area.
