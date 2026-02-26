Southbound I-25 partially closed near South Nevada due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two right lanes of southbound I-25 are closed near the Nevada Avenue exit due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT reported the crash via COTrip.org at 7:11 a.m. on Feb. 26. COTrip.org is reporting a nine-minute delay for drivers.

For a look at live traffic conditions, visit krdo.com/traffic.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.