Restaurant Roundup: Repeat offender fails again, low-scorer makes swift changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Roundup repeat offender failed its annual health inspection again. Meanwhile, a Mexican spot is on the chopping block for the first time, but the owner has some words of reassurance.

Neveria Monarca on E Pikes Peak Avenue failed its routine health inspection with 11 violations.

The inspector said the food handler didn’t wash their hands after taking payment, there was no thermometer in the entire restaurant to make sure food is at a safe temperature, and there was a gap under the back door that could allow insects and other pests inside.

The owner told KRDO he made changes immediately and took us out back to see the improvements.

“We put a gasket here, so when you close, there’s no gap anymore,” he said as he showed us how they fixed the back door.

They got new thermometers and plan to ace their re-inspection.

“This is the first time it’s happened to us but yeah we’re ready for sure,” the owner said confidently.

Neveria Monarca is still awaiting its re-inspection.

In other news, the ViewHouse off E Woodman Road failed its annual routine health inspection for the second year in a row with 11 violations.

The inspector said the dishwasher didn’t wash their hands before unloading clean dishware. Meanwhile, there was no soap in the employee restroom, and the prep sink was dirty!

ViewHouse later passed its re-inspection.

Now let’s take a peek at those high scores:

The Rabbit Hole on N Tejon Street, Bean Bandit on N Circle Drive, and Deluxe Wingz on Astrozon Boulevard!

“Changing the oil, washing the fryers daily - we keep it fresh here,” the owner told us how their kitchen stays clean, and their food stays tasty.

The spot features 36 different flavors with up to 100-piece orders on the menu – talk about deluxe!

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean.

Reminder: all of our high and low scoring restaurants are based on routine health inspections conducted by the El Paso County Health Department.

