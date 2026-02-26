Colorado Springs Police notify community of Sexually Violent Predator resident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that 62-year-old Larry Kaualeni Abenes, who has been labeled as a “Sexually Violent Predator," has moved to an address in Colorado Springs.

CSPD says Abenes will be on supervised release and parole and that they will make "reasonable efforts to ensure that Abenes registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such."

According to police, in 2006, Abenes was convicted of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust- victim under 15, and aggravated incest. Prior to that, police say in 1985 he was convicted in Kohala County, Hawaii, for two counts of second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse.

CSPD reports that Abenes is currently registered living at 3700 Templeton Gap Rd and is described as being an Asian/Pacific Islander male, 62 years old, 5’7” tall, 170lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

CSPD confirms that Abenes is one of the 19 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the CSPD who live in the community.

Anyone with further questions is asked to contact Detective J.R. Brown of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

