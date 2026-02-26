Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police investigating death after body found in alley nearby DA’s office

KRDO
By
Published 9:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed it is investigating a death after a body was found outside in an alley near the district attorney's office on Thursday morning.

Police said the call came in around 7:53 a.m. The homicide team was called in, but there is a possibility that no foul play was involved, CSPD said.

Police are actively investigating the scene on East Vermijo Avenue.

Celeste Springer

