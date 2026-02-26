Colorado Springs police investigating death after body found in alley nearby DA’s office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed it is investigating a death after a body was found outside in an alley near the district attorney's office on Thursday morning.

Police said the call came in around 7:53 a.m. The homicide team was called in, but there is a possibility that no foul play was involved, CSPD said.

Police are actively investigating the scene on East Vermijo Avenue.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.