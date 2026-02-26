Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to propane explosion off Westcliff Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said it responded to a propane explosion early Thursday morning.

The fire department said it was dispatched just after 3 a.m. in response to an explosion in a detached garage in the 2900 block of Westcliff Circle.

CSFD said that when crews arrived, there was no active fire. The fire department believes that there was a minor propane leak when a resident lit a cigarette, which caused an explosion. CSFD said two people were taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries.

