Buckley Space Force Base resumes normal operations after report of suspected explosives

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KRDO) – Operations are back to normal at Buckley Space Force Base after a report of suspected explosives prompted a large emergency response Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the base said that just before 4 p.m., they received a report of suspected explosives near building 510.

The Buckley Fire Department, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Security Forces, and the Aurora Police Department responded to the scene. As a precaution, a 1,000-foot safety cordon was established around the Large Vehicle Inspection Bay, and traffic in and out of the 6th Avenue gate was delayed. Personnel were asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

In an update at 8:24 p.m., the spokesperson said the incident had been resolved after officials determined there was no threat to the installation. All affected gates have since resumed normal operations.

