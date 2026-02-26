Afghanistan and Pakistan exchange cross-border strikes in escalating retaliatory attacks

By Sophia Saifi, Saleem Mehsud, Hira Humayun, CNN

Islamabad (CNN) — Pakistan says its military forces are responding to an attack launched by the Afghan Taliban earlier on Thursday, marking the latest escalation of violence between the neighboring countries.

“Taliban regime forces are being delivered punishment in Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur sectors,” Pakistan’s information ministry said, calling an earlier Afghanistan assault “unprovoked.”

“Pakistan will take all necessary measures to ensure its territorial integrity and the safety and security of its citizens,” the Pakistani ministry said.

Pakistan claimed early reports indicate “heavy casualties” on the Afghan side, and that multiple Afghan military posts and equipment have been destroyed. Afghanistan did not immediately respond to the claims.

Earlier on Thursday, Afghanistan’s military launched an offensive against Pakistani positions, calling it a retaliation for Pakistan’s airstrikes on militant camps across the border in Afghanistan on Sunday that left at least 18 people dead.

Hamdullah Fitrat, the Taliban government’s deputy spokesman, claimed that Afghan forces had killed 40 Pakistani soldiers in the northeastern Kunar province and captured 15 Pakistani military border posts, adding that Kabul’s troops were deployed along the “Durand Line,” the 1,600-mile disputed border between the two countries. Pakistan’s military did not immediately respond, and CNN is unable to independently verify the claims.

Pakistan’s strikes on Sunday targeted camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban – also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – and its affiliates, as well as a group associated with the Islamic State, which Islamabad blames for a series of attacks in Pakistan, the information ministry said.

Pakistan has seen weeks of deadly attacks and says it has “conclusive evidence” that they were carried out by militants at the “behest of their Afghanistan based leadership and handlers.”

A fragile ceasefire between the two countries has been in place since October, following the deadliest wave of cross-border violence in years.

In a November interview with CNN, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said his country wanted to “take out” the TTP’s leadership in Afghanistan, stating that it would employ “whatever means are available to us.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

