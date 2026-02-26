5 things to know for Feb. 26: Clinton depositions, Nuclear talks, Medicaid, Toxic chemicals, Cuba gunfight

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

As Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance nears one month, the intense focus on her case is drawing overdue attention to other missing person cases that have long gone unnoticed. CNN spoke with families who know this pain all too well, having waited years — even decades — for answers about their own missing loved ones.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Clinton depositions

Bill and Hillary Clinton are heading for a legal showdown with House Republicans as they prepare to testify in a congressional investigation tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Hillary Clinton will appear today, with the former president set to testify Friday. The depositions will be videotaped and GOP committee staffers plan to release the footage within days of the interviews. Hillary Clinton has said she never met Epstein. Bill Clinton, on the other hand, traveled on Epstein’s private plane at least 16 times, according to a CNN review, and was pictured with women in a jacuzzi in files released by the Justice Department. He has never been accused by law enforcement of any wrongdoing related to Epstein and says he was unaware of his crimes.

2️⃣ Nuclear talks

US and Iranian delegations are meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, today for another round of negotiations aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program and potentially easing sanctions. The talks come amid heightened regional tensions, including ongoing protests inside Iran and mounting concerns about possible military escalation as the US builds up its forces in the Middle East. In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump accused Iran of once again “pursuing their sinister ambitions” and faulted its leaders for refusing to say “those secret words: ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon.’” Iran, however, has repeatedly said it is not seeking to develop nuclear arms.

3️⃣ Medicaid

The Trump administration is withholding more than $250 million in Medicaid funds from Minnesota, claiming widespread fraud as it ramps up pressure on the state’s Democratic leadership. Vice President JD Vance announced the extraordinary move on Wednesday, accusing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of failing to adequately oversee the program. Vance said Minnesota is the first of several states that could face similar action under the administration’s broader crackdown on what it claims is rampant fraud in social services programs. The payment freeze is the latest step targeting Minnesota after conservatives uncovered a welfare scheme that drew the attention of Trump and his aides.

4️⃣ Toxic chemicals

More than 70% of American adults say they are very or somewhat concerned about exposure to toxic chemicals in their food and drinking water, according to a new survey by the Pew Charitable Trusts. The data also shows that many people want stronger protections, as more than 60% of adults are very or somewhat concerned about chemicals used in food packaging, children’s toys and personal care products such as makeup, the survey found. In a separate study, researchers also concluded that certain “forever chemicals,” known as PFAS, appear to be aging men faster in their 50s and early 60s.

5️⃣ Cuba gunfight

Cuba said its border guard troops shot and killed four armed people on a speedboat in Cuban waters who were attempting to “infiltrate” the island nation for “terrorist purposes.” Local authorities said the boat was registered in Florida and was carrying Cubans who live in the US, one of whom allegedly opened fire on Cuban forces. Six others on the speedboat were apparently wounded and are now detained. The incident happened on Wednesday off of Cuba’s northern coast, following weeks of simmering tensions between the US and the communist island.

Breakfast browse

Video: Vehicles fall into sinkhole at traffic light

Luckily, no one was injured when a sinkhole suddenly opened up beneath cars in Nebraska this week.

Security concerns ahead of World Cup

Mexico is expecting to welcome more than 5 million visitors for the FIFA World Cup in June. But questions are mounting over whether the country can contain the chaos unleashed by the killing of a drug lord.

Korean, with a Latin twist

K-pop powerhouses BTS and KATSEYE are headed to Colombia, showcasing just how huge the phenomenon has become.

Word of the Week: Where did this ‘nor’easter’ come from?

Despite the archaic look of the word, with its folksy apostrophe, the widespread adoption of “nor’easter” is a relatively recent trend.

Video: How airlines power through extreme winter weather

CNN goes under the wing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as workers race to turn a United jet for an on-time departure in brutal cold.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces nominations

Shakira, Wu-Tang Clan and Mariah Carey are among 17 artists who are nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.