5A playoff action between Rampart and Lewis Palmer
The Lewis Palmer girls basketball team beat Rampart 54-46 on Tuesday night in the Class 5A playoffs. The Lady Rangers will play their rival Palmer Ridge on Saturday in the playoffs.
