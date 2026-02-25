Skip to Content
5A playoff action between Rampart and Lewis Palmer

The Lewis Palmer girls basketball team beat Rampart 54-46 on Tuesday night in the Class 5A playoffs. The Lady Rangers will play their rival Palmer Ridge on Saturday in the playoffs.

