Police locate two missing children following alleged kidnapping by non-custodial father

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced that they have located two children after their father, who does not have custody, allegedly kidnapped them near the 1100 block of E 5th Street.

According to PPD, around 2:30 p.m., they responded to a call for a serious assault. An investigation into this incident revealed that a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old had been taken, according to law enforcement.

The father was said to be driving a Maroon Chevy Trailblazer with the license plate CO DHVB85, which police say they are still searching for.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police

Courtesy: Pueblo Police

Law enforcement says if you see this vehicle, call 719-553-2502.

