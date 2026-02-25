Louvre museum director resigns in wake of ‘heist of the century’

By Billy Stockwell and Pierre Bairin, CNN

(CNN) — The director of the renowned Louvre museum in Paris resigned Tuesday following last year’s “heist of the century” which saw €88m ($100m) worth of crown jewels stolen.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he accepted Laurence des Cars’ resignation, and praised her decision to step down as “an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs both stability and a strong new impetus,” according to the Elysée Palace.

Des Cars had previously offered her resignation to Culture Minister Rachida Dati after the robbery which saw thieves break into the museum’s Apollo Gallery, but it was rejected at the time.

Christophe Leribault, an art historian and director of the Palace of Versailles, was named as the Louvre’s new chief on Wednesday, the French culture ministry announced.

Dati is confident that Leribault will advocate for the museum’s “international relevance” and necessary modernisation, “while preserving the quality of work conditions for its staff,” according to a ministry statement.

After the heist, Des Cars admitted that the “absolutely obsolete, even absent, technical infrastructure” to monitor the country’s most valuable treasures was a “terrible observation” for the world’s largest museum.

In 2024, the Louvre welcomed 8.7 million visitors, with tourists from the United States making up 13% of all guests, second only to the French.

“The President thanked her for her work and commitment over the past few years and, recognizing her undeniable scientific expertise, entrusted her with a mission within the framework of the French G7 presidency, focusing on cooperation between the major museums of the participating countries,” the Elysée said on Tuesday.

The heist followed a series of issues at the venerable institution, which was also hit by strike action last year with workers complaining of unmanageable crowds, understaffing and poor working conditions.

Des Cars became the first female director of the Louvre Museum in its 230-year history, when she took on the role in September 2021.

