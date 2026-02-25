Black Hills Energy announces potential emergency power shutoff

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Black Hills Energy has announced a potential Emergency Public Power Shutoff, PSPS, for select portions of Fremont and Pueblo counties.

Black Hills Energy says the PSPS is due to high fire-risk conditions expected later on this afternoon in Pueblo and Fremont counties.

The Watch went into effect at 8 a.m., and approximately 850 customers may experience the planned shutoff around midday, according to Black Hills Energy.

Black Hills Energy says it will notify impacted customers with a variety of methods, including text messages, emails, and through local media. The company will also provide updates on the Black Hills Energy website to help keep the public informed throughout the PSPS event.