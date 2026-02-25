Billy Crystal Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of comedian Billy Crystal.

Personal

Birth date: March 14, 1947

Birth place: Long Beach, New York

Birth name: William Edward Crystal

Father: Jack, concert promoter and record store manager

Mother: Helen (Gabler) Crystal

Marriage: Janice (Goldfinger) Crystal (1970-present)

Children: Jennifer and Lindsay

Education: New York University, B.F.A., 1970

Other Facts

Has hosted the Academy Awards nine times: in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004 and 2012.

Has hosted the Grammy Awards three times: 1987, 1988 and 1989.

Worked as a substitute teacher at Long Beach Junior High School.

Carries a toothbrush in his pocket when hosting the Oscars, because as a child he’d rehearse his Oscar speech while holding a toothbrush.

Was Jay Leno’s first guest on the “Tonight Show” when Leno took over from Johnny Carson.

Has been nominated for 21 Emmy awards and won five.

Has been nominated for three Tony Awards and won one.

Timeline

1971-1975 – Member of a traveling improvisational comedy group.

1977-1981 – Plays television’s first openly gay character Jodie Dallas on the sitcom “Soap.”

1982 – Hosts the show “The Billy Crystal Comedy Hour.”

1984-1985 – Cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

1989 – Along with Meg Ryan, stars in the film “When Harry Met Sally.”

1989 – Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance in Special Events for “The 31st Annual Grammy Awards.”

1990 – Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, for “Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow.”

1991 – Stars in the film “City Slickers.”

1991 – Wins two Emmy Awards for the “The 63rd Annual Academy Awards.” One for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program and another for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program.

1992 – Writes, directs and stars in the film “Mr. Saturday Night.”

1992 – Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program for “The 64th Annual Academy Awards.”

1998 – Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program for “The 70th Annual Academy Awards.”

2004 – Crystal’s children’s book “I Already Know I Love You” is published.

December 5, 2004 – Crystal’s one man show, “700 Sundays,” opens on Broadway.

2005 – Wins a Tony Award for Special Theatrical Event for “700 Sundays.”

2007 – Receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

March 13, 2008 – The New York Yankees add Crystal to the team for one day, the day before his 60th birthday, in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. His uniform number is 60. Crystal strikes out his only time at bat.

July 17, 2008 – Is named to the board of directors of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

November 10, 2011 – Crystal is named as the host of the Oscars in February 2012, replacing Eddie Murphy.

2013 – Crystal’s book “Still Foolin’ ‘Em: Where I’ve Been, Where I’m Going, and Where the Hell Are My Keys?” is published.

August 25, 2014 – Crystal pays tribute to his long time friend and fellow comedian Robin Williams at the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Awards calling him the “greatest friend you could imagine.”

2015 – Returns to sitcom television after 30 years in “The Comedians.” FX cancels it after one season.

April 9, 2019 – Disney+ announces that Crystal is set to reprise his role in a new show, titled “Monsters At Work,” a “Monsters, Inc.” spin-off TV series.

March 13, 2022 – Crystal receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards.

April 27, 2022 – A musical version of his movie “Mr. Saturday Night,” starring Crystal, opens on Broadway.

December 3, 2023 – Kennedy Center honoree.

2024 – Stars in the limited series “Before” on Apple TV+.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.