What travelers need to know as situation in Mexico calms

By Charlotte Reck, CNN

(CNN) — The situation in Mexico is returning to normal following widespread unrest in the wake of the killing of drug lord “El Mencho,” the US State Department said Tuesday.

US citizens are no longer urged to seek shelter in the areas of Jalisco, Nayarit, and Baja California. However, US government staff there remain subject to a nighttime curfew. Staff in Jalisco state and Monterrey, Nuevo León, have also been directed to stay within their metropolitan areas. The US State Department issued alerts encouraging citizens to follow the same restrictions as its employees.

Flight schedules are operating normally again in Guadalajara, and many airlines have extra flights planned for Puerto Vallarta.

The US agency said there are no roadblocks ordered by local authorities, but warned that “some routes in Jalisco have not yet fully reopened.” Public transportation and businesses are returning to normal, it added.

The US, Canada and the UK foreign offices have warned its citizens to avoid all but essential travel to affected areas of Mexico.

What should you do if you’re in Mexico?

For individuals in affected areas, the US State Department advises:

Avoid areas around law enforcement activity.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Follow the instructions from local authorities and call 911 in case of emergency.

Avoid crowds.

Keep family and friends informed of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

Anyone needing assistance help can contact:

From US & Canada: 1-888-407-4747

From Overseas (including Mexico): +1 202-501-4444

What should you do if you’re planning a trip to Mexico?

Tourism in Mexico is on the rise. The country reportedly welcomed a record 47.4 million visitors between January and July 2025 — a 13.8% increase on the same period in 2024.

Travelers preparing to explore Mexico’s archaeological sites or beaches are encouraged to prepare carefully. According to the US State Department guidance:

Some high-risk areas are off-limits to US government employees, which may limit available assistance in certain locations. US citizens are advised to review official travel advisories before departure. Compliance with road checkpoints is urged. Ignoring instructions or attempting to flee may increase risk.

Avoid traveling between cities after dark.

Use regulated taxi stands or app-based services like Uber and Cabify. Do not hail taxis on the street.

Avoid solo travel where possible and steer clear of remote areas when alone. Avoid driving between Mexico border cities, the US-Mexico border and Mexico’s interior.

Those who choose to proceed with travel are encouraged to take additional precautions:

What to do if you plan to attend the FIFA World Cup in Mexico?

Mexico will co-host the FIFA World Cup from June 11 to July 19, 2026, alongside the United States and Canada. More than five million fans are expected across the 16 host cities in the three countries.

In Mexico, matches will take place in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. However, with Jalisco currently categorized by the US government as a state where visitors should reconsider travel, some fans may weigh their plans carefully.

Fans who have secured tickets are advised to:

Download the official FIFA World Cup 26 app and check the official tournament website for updates.

Review country-specific travel advisories issue by US, UK or Canadian authorities. Note that a match ticket does not guarantee entry into Mexico. Visa requirements, passport validity and entry regulations should be confirmed well in advance.

Familiarize themselves with local laws and customs to avoid unnecessary complications.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.