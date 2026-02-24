State of the Union preview, pollution fight, moon mission: Catch up on the day’s stories
1️⃣ Pollution fight
The Trump administration delivered a serious blow to US climate policy by repealing the longstanding scientific finding that greenhouse gas pollution poses a danger to humans. Now come the court battles — and there are plenty of opponents.
2️⃣ Mission on hold
Efforts to get NASA’s historic moon journey off the ground have stalled once again as engineers navigate a new problem with the rocket. The space agency is now targeting no earlier than April to launch Artemis II.
3️⃣ A complicated past
Rottnest Island, a tourist hot spot off the coast of Perth in southwestern Australia, is famous for its beautiful beaches and cuddly quokkas. But there’s a dark history behind this island paradise.
4️⃣ Parenting trends
You’ve probably seen a kid glued to their tablet at a restaurant while their parents enjoyed dinner. Some moms and dads want more real-world adventure and hands-on activities for their children.
5️⃣ ‘Scrubs’ revival
The beloved hospital comedy returns with a new heartbeat — and the same old heart. You’ll recognize several familiar faces.
Watch this
🌋 ‘Lava waterfall’: People flock to Yosemite National Park every February to see the “Firefall” phenomenon. When sunlight hits at just the right angle, the visual effect turns the waterfall a molten orange.
Top headlines
- Nancy Guthrie’s family offers $1 million for information leading to her recovery
- Father of Georgia school shooter said ‘Santa Claus’ bought his son a rifle
- Louvre museum director resigns in wake of ‘heist of the century’
Check this out
📸 A whale of a photo: This image of a rare white humpback whale calf and its mother took top honors at the 2026 World Nature Photography Awards.
For CNN subscribers
- Trump’s riskiest move: What led Iran to this moment — and what happens next
- How Jasmine Crockett’s unconventional Senate campaign is testing Texas politics
- In a city bracing for ICE’s next surge, churches vow to offer sanctuary to migrants
Quiz time
🤖 Which tech company just pledged $50 billion to tackle AI inequality?
A. Microsoft
B. Google
C. Apple
D. Meta
⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.
🧠 Quiz answer: A. Microsoft said it will invest the money to help bring artificial intelligence to lower-income countries.
