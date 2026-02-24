Health officials alert public of potential measles exposures at DIA, Littleton church

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health officials are warning the public of potential measles exposures at Denver International Airport (DIA) and a Littleton church on Feb. 21 and 22.

An out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles is said to have visited both locations while infectious, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Known exposure locations according to CDPHE:

Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 21, 9:15 a.m. – noon Arrived at Gate A83 in Concourse A at 9:15 a.m., went to main terminal, and departed airport Sunday – Monday, Feb. 22-23, 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Flight departed from Gate A76 in Concourse A at 11:29 p.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church 6853 S. Prince St. Littleton, CO 80120 Sunday, Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone who attended the 9:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. services, or a 10:30 a.m. reception there, may have been exposed



Passengers on either flight will be notified directly by local or state public health agencies, according to CDPHE. The potential exposure window at the church lasted from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Health officials say Measles symptoms typically begin with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. Public health officials advise anyone who visited the exposure locations to monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days following the event, which lasts through Monday, March 16.

CDPHE says if symptoms develop, individuals should call their health care provider, an urgent care facility, or an emergency department before going in person.

For unvaccinated people, receiving the MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure can prevent the disease or reduce its severity, says CDPHE.

Arapahoe County Public Health is providing free vaccination opportunities, which can be found below.

Location: 4857 S. Broadway, Englewood, 80113 Date and time: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

4857 S. Broadway, Englewood, 80113 Location: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 6853 S. Prince St., Littleton, 80120 Date and time: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 1 – 4 p.m.

