Douglas County issues urgent evacuation order due to fire threat

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has announced an evacuation order as of 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 24 for Lake Gulch to Greenland and Dahlberg to Highway 83, urging those in the area to evacuate immediately.

DCSO evacuation map as of 2:15 p.m. on Feb 24

DCSO says an evacuation center has been set up at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Law enforcement notes that animals must remain in trailers or vehicles at this location.

If you need help evacuating, DCSO says to call 911 immediately.

According to law enforcement, the fire appears to be moving to the southeast but could change at any moment.

DCSO encourages individuals to sign up for alerts here.

