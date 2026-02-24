Car crashes into Lincoln County office building, injuring two

LIMON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Limon Troop reports that around 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 24, a car crashed into the Lincoln County Office building, resulting in two people in the office being injured.

CSP says an investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling to the building for an appointment when it lost control, sped into the parking lot, went through a wall, and into offices.

CSP tells KRDO13 that two people were injured, with one having to be flown to a metro area hospital due to serious injuries.

According to CSP, the building holds several functions of the county government, including the sheriff's office, the courthouse, the Department of Human Services, and more.

CSP Limon Troop is investigating the crash.

