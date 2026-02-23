Two charged with attempted murder after firing shots into Colorado Springs apartment, nearly striking 5-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say two people are facing attempted murder charges after firing multiple rounds into a family’s apartment early Monday morning, with bullets narrowly missing the homeowner and striking a wall opposite of where a young child was sleeping.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 23, officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of University Drive, near the intersection of Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard, for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers learned that the residents of the apartment – a young couple and their 5-year-old daughter – had been awoken by an unknown woman pounding on their door. The couple reported that the woman had tried to force her way into the apartment while making statements about wanting to find someone who did not live there. In response, the father forced the door closed before arming himself with a handgun.

Police say multiple shots were then fired into the apartment, narrowly striking the homeowner and hitting a wall opposite of where the couple's child was sleeping. The father returned fire, but no one was hit, CSPD confirmed.

The father was able to provide police with a description of the woman and her vehicle, as well as a man who was standing nearby when the shots were fired.

The pair was located less than 15 minutes later after an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description in the area of East Boulder Street and Pitkin Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and found a man and woman inside who matched the suspect descriptions, along with items linked to the shooting and a "large amount of narcotics," CSPD said.

Police say Crystal Burke, 33, and Tristan Price, 40, were taken into custody and now face multiple charges, including attempted murder, weapons offenses and narcotics violations.

