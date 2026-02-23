Jeff’s Bagel Run to open first Colorado location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jeff's Bagel Run will host the grand opening of its first Colorado location in Colorado Springs on Friday.

The new location is at 6082 Stetson Hills Blvd, a company spokesperson said.

“Opening our first shop in Colorado — and our 30th nationwide — is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” said founder Jeff Perera. “We’ve grown by staying committed to baking everything from scratch and building real connections in every community we join. Colorado Springs is exactly the kind of place we love to call home.”

Courtesy: Jeff's Bagel Run

The grand opening will kick off at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27. Those in line will be entered into a raffle to win a dozen bagels plus spreads once a month for 12 months, Jeff's Bagel Run said.

A ribbon cutting will be at 9 a.m.

Jeff's Bagel Run offers scratch-made bagels and house-whipped cream cheese, the company said; every bagel is mixed and baked in house. The company first began in Central Florida and has been expanding its reach to other states.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.