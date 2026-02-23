Colorado Springs resident to serve in Peace Corps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs resident will be serving the Peace Corps, the agency said.

According to a spokesperson with the Peace Corps, Ella Adler will head to the Dominican Republic in March and will train to be an English language teacher.

“The Peace Corps has been on my radar since I was young. My uncle served in Guatemala and has had an admirable career in humanitarian work. Hearing his stories, along with learning more through research and university panels, motivated me to apply for service in hopes of contributing to work that meaningfully benefits others. I hope to explore my passion for education in a professional setting and connect with other volunteers driven by humanitarian work. I understand the power education gives individuals. I believe that participating in education in this environment, and witnessing the impact of knowledge within a small community will shape how I value and engage with educational systems throughout my professional career.” -Ella Adler

The Peace Corps says Adler will join 119 Colorado residents who are currently serving in the agency.

