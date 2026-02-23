Colo. lawmakers warn travelers of situation in Mexico

COLORADO - The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico are warning U.S. citizens in specific locations to shelter in place until further notice.

According to the U.S. Embassy, the warning locations are Jalisco State, including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara; Tamaulipas State, including Reynosa and other municipalities, areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State and Nuevo Leon State.

Officials say due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice.

Senator Michael Bennet also issued a warning to travelers, saying he's closely monitoring the situation in Jalisco and other parts of Mexico. He says any Coloradans who are currently in or plan to travel to Mexico, please sign up for the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program here.

If you are in one of those locations, Officials urge you to:

Avoid areas around law enforcement activity.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements

Monitor local media for updates.

Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.

Avoid crowds.

Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

KRDO13 is working to speak with local families who are on vacation in Mexico now. We will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6.

