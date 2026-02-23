CDC deputy director abruptly departs agency

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

(CNN) — Dr. Ralph Abraham is stepping down as principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency said Monday.

The agency said Abraham, who was sworn in on December 15, “chose to step down to address unforseen family obligations.”

“It has been an honor to serve alongside the dedicated public health professionals at the CDC and to support the agency’s critical mission,” Abraham said in a statement.

As state surgeon general of Louisiana, Abraham ordered health officials to stop promoting mass vaccination.

The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, stepped in to the temporary role of acting director of CDC earlier this month after Jim O’Neill left the US Department of Health and Human Services.

This is a breaking new story and will be updated.

