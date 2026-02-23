After a historic bomb cyclone blizzard, more snow looms for the Northeast



By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — The Northeast is reeling from extreme snowfall and powerful winds that slammed the region overnight Sunday and throughout the day Monday, prompting blizzard conditions as more than two feet of snow blanketed several states.

The storm hit bomb cyclone status in the early hours of Monday as it strengthened extremely quickly, ramping winds to hurricane-force gusts and intensifying snow bands. Local officials echoed state of emergency declarations and issued travel bans while the tens of millions of people under blizzard warnings hunkered down.

The historic storm yielded a myriad of impacts as schools across the region closed, both the US House and Senate postponed this week’s first vote series, major train routes were adjusted, public transit was paused and even the popular food delivery service DoorDash suspended its operations in the country’s biggest city.

The storm dwindled by the evening hours, leaving behind a widespread, snow-blasted path – but a forecast for more looms. Here’s what you need to know:

Stunning snow totals: From the Mid-Atlantic to New England, 1 to 3 feet of snow buried communities during the historic blizzard. As of 7 p.m. ET, Providence, Rhode Island, saw the most snowfall with 37.9 inches. The capital city is followed by Whitman, Massachusetts, with 33.7 inches; Central Islip, New York, with 31 inches; North Stonington, Connecticut, with 30.8 inches; and Lyndhurst, New Jersey, with 30.7 inches. Follow more snow totals across the Northeast here.

Records broken across the region: The bomb cyclone delivered historic impacts to cities across the Northeast, becoming the biggest snowstorm on record for Providence, Rhode Island. When just over 27 inches had fallen on Newark, New Jersey, around 1 p.m., the snowstorm officially ranked as the city’s second-heaviest based on records dating back to 1931. The storm also marked the Big Apple’s snowiest winter since the 2020-2021 season. In Philadelphia, snowfall totals marked the most from a single storm since January 2016.

Potential for more snow: Another chance for snow will materialize for the Northeast not long after this brutal storm. Fortunately, it looks to be quick-hitting without massive snow potential. The new storm will bring some snow to the Great Lakes on Tuesday and reach the Northeast overnight into Wednesday. Most places in the region will see less than two inches, though higher elevations in Pennsylvania, New York and New England might get a few more.

Dizzying flight cancellations: The monstrous bomb cyclone has also wreaked havoc on air travel, with more than 10,000 US flights canceled from Sunday to Tuesday. As of around 10 a.m. Monday, about 63% of those canceled flights – more than 3,518 – were scheduled to arrive or depart from the three major airports servicing the New York City area: LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty International.

Power outages stabilized, but widespread: Power outages soared through Monday, caused by extreme winds and heavy snow, with close to 400,000 customers out of power at 6:30 a.m. ET. That number hit 650,000 five hours later. Outages across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions appeared to stabilize by 1 p.m., and by 5 p.m., more than 500,000 customers were still impacted. But some power restoration efforts were delayed because of the very blizzard conditions that caused them.



