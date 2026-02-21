Family escapes house fire that started in garage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A home on Lehmerg and Palmer Park Boulevard is left unrecognizable after a fire, the Colorado Springs Fire Department believes began in the garage.

KRDO13 spoke to a neighbor, Christian Pettigrew, who noticed the flames and called 911.

"I was just sitting on the couch with my dog and noticed a huge black plume of smoke billowing out. I quickly called 911," says Pettigrew.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly came out to the scene as Pettigrew watched from his balcony.

"They actually had to cut into the roof itself to inspect the attic, broke in through the windows and the doors. Was very surreal experience," says Pettigrew. "Even with the doors and the windows closed we could hear the chaos."

What remains now are scorched cars and a blackened garage door, which has been completely removed.

Thanks to a working smoke alarm, CSFD says the family was able to make it out in time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We're still working to learn if the family can stay in the home after the devastating fire.

This article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.