Colorado Springs Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Temprence Bell was last seen leaving her home in the 4200 block of Deerfield Hills Road around 1:15 a.m.

Bell is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and shoulder-length red hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a dark jacket and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

This is an active missing juvenile investigation.