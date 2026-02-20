US strikes alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing 3

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — The US military conducted a strike against another alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday, killing three people, according to US Southern Command.

“On Feb. 20, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.” SOUTHCOM wrote on X, adding that no US military personnel were harmed in the strike.

At least 138 people have now been killed in strikes on suspected drug boats as part of Operation Southern Spear, a campaign the Trump administration says is aimed at curtailing narcotics trafficking.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

