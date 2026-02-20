State High School Wrestling Tournament – Semifinals

The heart of a champion. Pueblo South's Elijah Algien was locked in a tough match with Widefield's Manny Mota but Algien dug deep and got it done and when it was over, "I'm feeling great, dude. I feel so relief. I finally made it. And that's really all. Just a big sigh of relief," says Algien.

Falcon's Allison McDaniel, a freshman, separated her shoulder. Then she was down with only second to go, suddenly, she escapes for a point, then forces sudden victory, she's too young, she's got a bad shoulder. Yeah, well take that and just like that. she's in the finals, "It's really just to win. Really wanting to get up in the morning, go to those extra practices. Trying to be the best version of myself," says McDaniel.

La Junta's Yliani Garcia isn't here to make friends. She's here to win. She went full beast mode on her way to pinning Calhan's outstanding wrestler Kayleigh Reese in the opening round, "I came in to start realizing that everybody's coming here. For one thing, that's a state title and I want it. And I wanted more than anything in the world. So when it comes to someone on the mat, we're in a different color than me. It's all about who wants it more. And I want it more," says Reese.

Widefield's Amaya Hinojosa was in the third round of a tight match. Then she decided she'd had enough of that nonsense and stapled her opponent to the mat like a stack of papers. She advances to the Class 5A, 120 pound weight class, "I mean, I'm in the finals for the third time in a row. I'm feeling hopeful for tomorrow to go with the state championship," says Hinojosa.

Coronado's Bella Arellano went full python on her opponent on her way to the 125 pound weight class final. Alamosa's Uriah Martinez politely introduced his opponent's face to the ground on his way to the 138 pound weight class final. Pine Creek's Gavin Weichelt hog-tied his opponent and buried him underneath the mat to clinch a spot in the 157 pound final.