Father, son mourned by neighbors following deadly pile-up crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Growing up in Huerfano County, Gena Cooper and her sister would always be across the street at the Kirscht house. Every holiday, Laura Bell Kirscht ensured the "boys", as they were known in the neighborhood, Shawn and Scotty, would bring treats to the other families. It's just one example of how Cooper says the Kirscht family would go above and beyond for everyone in the community.

Cooper said she just recently found photos from her first birthday party, and the Kirscht family was there. She says she's known them her whole life and could go on with fond memories of the family, but that she and her sister are just a few people, compared to the whole community, who she is sure could tell many more positive stories.

"In talking with my sister. I think that Laura Bell and David have been married for at least 60 years, at least. They always did things together as a family," explained Gena Cooper.

David Kirscht, 90, and his son Scott Kirscht, 64, both from Walsenburg, were killed in a more than 30-car pileup crash on Tuesday.

"Oh Lord, please, no," Cooper said was her initial reaction when she saw the news.

She says she hurried to call her sister, and they both sat in silence, in shock.

"They just, you know, had the passing of their youngest son [Shawn] and now this. I can't even imagine that's the only thing I kept telling my sister is I don't know what's happening to her [Laura Bell], but we do know that there is a family friend that's been with her," Cooper continued, "I would hope that the community kind of comes together to just check on her, because after this, like I said David, and Scotty well even Shawn up until he got really sick, took care of her. They took care of every need that she had."

Cooper hopes Walsenburg sticks by Laura Bell's side during this devastating time.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating the crash. One of the lead investigators in the Vehicular Crimes Unit says the investigation will likely take months as they work to sift through all of the evidence.

State troopers tell KRDO13 the crash occurred within the span of 30 minutes; they say they're not able to release the exact time due to the investigation.

CSP says it is grateful for the help from additional responding agencies. They also noted the use of a drone to capture aerial images of the pile-up to help them get the full scope of the incident.

They ask that if you have any video or dash camera footage from the time of the crash, contact them at (719) 544-2424.

