Roof collapses on Colorado Springs building as fire erupts inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said crews responded to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Durango Drive.

According to CSFD, the initial call came in as an explosion; that element is still under investigation.

Firefighters say the roof of the building has collapsed. The reporting parties did not believe anyone was entrapped, but crews can not officially confirm yet if no one was inside. There were no reports of any injuries, CSFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

