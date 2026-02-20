Colorado ski resorts receive fresh snow ahead of the weekend

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ski resorts across Colorado are reporting a nice new layer of snow, just in time for the weekend.

A spokesperson with Crested Butte Mountain Resort says the area received about two feet of fresh snow this week.

Courtesy: Katie Lyons/Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Down south, Purgatory Resort is reporting a similar amount of snow, with two and a half feet in the last three days. The resort says the powder has allowed it to open more terrain, like Divinity, Columbine, Angel’s Tread, Nature Trail, Pinkerton Toll Road, When, Who, Gelande, and Ambassador’s Glade. The resort says 87% of its trails are now open.