Need more shade? Colorado Springs launches free tree program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado Springs is planting the seeds for a greener future with the launch of a new community tree program aimed at bringing more shade to neighborhoods with limited tree cover thanks to a federal urban forestry grant.

The program, called “Grow Shade Together,” offers free trees to eligible residents living in designated areas. Residents who have recently had a tree removed from their property may also qualify.

City officials say the program doesn't just help homeowners, crews will also plant trees in public spaces and take care of early watering to make sure the trees survive.

Find out if your neighborhood qualifies for a free tree. Tune in KRDO13 at 4 p.m. for more information. The article will also be updated.