Highway 24 in Woodland Park closed in both directions due to crash
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Highway 24, just west of Woodland Park, is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident, the Teller County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says traffic is being diverted to Tranquil Acres Road / Trout Creek Road. Drivers should avoid the area as the sheriff's office says traffic volume is heavy.
