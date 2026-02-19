High-speed chase ends in rollover crash; driver ejected

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-agency vehicle chase ended in Pueblo County after the suspect's vehicle rolled, resulting in him being ejected.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, they were working alongside the La Junta Police Department after a vehicle chase began following a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Dalton Avenue.

Deputies say the driver, who has been identified as Ikxander Richard Figueroa Maldonado, allegedly led law enforcement through multiple towns while exceeding 100 mph through oncoming traffic.

Deputies say the driver continued even after multiple tires were popped by spike strips.

Law enforcement reports that the Colorado State Patrol conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention in Pueblo County, which caused the vehicle to roll, and Maldonado was ejected, causing serious injuries. Police say he remains in critical condition.

According to law enforcement, Maldonado had multiple active felony warrants and was driving under suspicion.

