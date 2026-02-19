Antero Apartment Complex police involved shooting ruled justified by DA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police officers' use of deadly physical force in the June 23, 2025, shooting at the Antero Apartment Complex has been ruled as justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

According to police, on the night of the incident, they received a report of shots fired just after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Michelle Court, just north of East Fountain Boulevard near the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to the DA, police arrived on the scene to find the suspect, later identified as Jesus Ramirez,

Jr. holding a gun. Police say that Ramirez called out, "I’m the one you’re looking for.”

The DA investigation claims that police told Ramirez to drop the weapon, but the suspect raised his handgun and fired one round in their direction, leading officers to respond by firing their weapons "approximately six times", striking Ramirez.

According to the report, Ramirez was hit several times and fell to the ground, but later raised his weapon and fired another shot in the law enforcement's direction.

Police fired their weapons again at Ramirez, hitting him multiple times. Medical aid was rendered, but Ramirez died on scene, says the DA.

The DA says that a pistol, loaded with one round in the chamber and an additional round in the magazine, was recovered from the scene. As well as two extra rounds located in Ramirez's pocket and an empty magazine recovered beneath him.

After the shooting, KRDO13 spoke with a witness living at the complex who had bullets hit their apartment, along with other neighbors who witnessed the incident.

According to the DA, after a review of the evidence, it was determined that the use of deadly force was justified and that "Officer Clare and Officer Pan each had an objectively reasonable belief that a lesser degree of force would be inadequate to address the threat posed by the suspect."

Below is the full report from the DA:

