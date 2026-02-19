Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor becomes first senior British royal to be arrested in centuries. Here’s what we know

By Christian Edwards, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested Thursday morning, becoming the first senior British royal in modern history to be arrested.

It represents an extraordinary development in the ongoing scandal surrounding King Charles III’s brother, which has intensified ever since the US Department of Justice released documents providing new insights into his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

So, what do we know about the former prince’s arrest?

What was he arrested for?

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police said.

This allegation means wilfully abusing or neglecting the power held by a public office. Police have not said what led to the arrest but Andrew spent a decade as a UK trade envoy between 2001-2011.

Documents released by the US Department of Justice last month showed that the former prince, who was bound by the same confidentiality guidelines as UK government ministers, was in contact with Epstein during his time as trade envoy.

Thames Valley Police had previously said it is assessing whether Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential material with Epstein during this time, as well as allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with the former prince.

Police have not charged Mountbatten-Windsor with any sexual offenses.

The former prince has denied all accusations against him and insisted he never witnessed or suspected any of the behavior of which Epstein is accused. He has not commented publicly on these more recent allegations of misconduct in public office that emerged after the DOJ releases.

Where was he arrested?

Unmarked police cars were seen arriving at Mountbatten-Windsor’s home on his brother’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Thursday, the day of his birthday.

He only moved to this house earlier this month, after Charles evicted him from the royal estate at Windsor amid the fallout from an earlier set of Epstein files.

Uniformed police officers were also seen behind the gates of the Royal Lodge, Andrew’s former residence, on Thursday.

The Norfolk Constabulary, whose jurisdiction extends over Sandringham, has said it is supporting Thames Valley Police’s investigation.

What previous scandals has he faced?

The arrest of Mountbatten-Windsor is the latest development in the yearslong controversy over his ties to Epstein.

He stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 in the aftermath of a disastrous BBC interview during which he attempted to bat away any allegations of wrongdoing.

He said he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Virginia Giuffre, who would later accuse the royal of having sex with her three times when she was a teenager.

She sued Mountbatten-Windsor in a New York court in 2021, accusing him of sexual assault. Despite claiming never to have met her, the royal reportedly paid millions of dollars to Giuffre in 2022 to settle the case, without admitting any responsibility of wrongdoing.

Further humiliation followed last year when Charles stripped his brother of his title as prince and cast him out of the Windsor estate, marking the most public relegation of a British senior royal since the abdication crisis in 1936.

How has King Charles reacted?

Charles expressed his “wholehearted” support for the continuing investigations into his brother, stressing in a swiftly released statement that “the law must take its course.”

He added that he learned of Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest “with the deepest concern” and reiterated that the police can count on the “cooperation” of Buckingham Palace in any investigations.

How unusual is this?

The development is unprecedented in modern times.

Princess Anne, Andrew’s sister, had a brush with the law in 2002 when she was prosecuted and fined after her dog attacked two children. But she was not arrested over the offense.

You have to go back to the 17th Century and the execution of King Charles I to find the last time a senior royal was arrested.

What we don’t know

There is still lots of information that is unknown, both regarding the details of the allegations and the procedure of the case.

It is unclear what specific information led the police to make an arrest Thursday as well as where Mountbatten-Windsor is being held and how long he will remain in custody for.

Police can hold suspects for up to 24 hours in most cases in England and Wales before they must formally charge the person with a crime or release them. If suspected of a serious crime, he could be held for up to 96 hours.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.