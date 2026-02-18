WEATHER ALERT: Tracking high winds, fire danger & mtn snow again
TODAY: It's another day of some 60+ MPH gusts across Southern Colorado. High Wind Warnings are in place south of El Paso County, with High Wind Watches from EPC up through the Palmer Divide. Snow lingers through the mountains bringing spotty whiteout conditions. A few showers could sneak up on the Pikes Peak Region, bringing a dusting of snow to Teller County and rain to lower lying areas.
EXTENDED: Wind should calm down by Thursday afternoon. Mountain snow continues on and off for the rest of the week! Highs cool to the 30's and 40's for the PPR where there are a few more chances for showers but any accumulations would be light. We dry out this weekend.