Volunteers needed for El Paso County Fair advisory board

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is searching for volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Fair Advisory Board to support the promotion, production and execution of the annual fair.

According to the county, the board will work with them and provide input on programming and events at the fair and the events center throughout the year.

Click here to access the volunteer application.

