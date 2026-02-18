Localchurch sending month’s worth of food to 600 families in the Dominican Republic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 600 families in under-resourced communities in the Dominican Republic will soon receive boxes of food designed to sustain them for an entire month from a local Colorado Springs church.

Leaders at Fellowship of the Rockies Church say the effort is part of their ongoing mission to serve families both locally and abroad during what they describe as a challenging season for many.

“Some people here locally may be encouraged by what we’re doing to support families in the Dominican Republic,” said Stewart McWilliams, senior pastor at the church. “Others may ask, ‘Why focus there when there are families facing hardship right here in the United States? There are many needs in our own communities.’ The answer is simple: we are actively serving and supporting families here at home as well.”

Church officials emphasized that their outreach efforts are not limited by geography. In addition to the international food distribution, the church partners with several organizations to address needs across Colorado Springs and beyond.

For more information about the mission effort, contact Missions Pastor Rick Samz at susie@forchurch.org.

